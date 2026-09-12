EXCLUSIVE: Bees track Dinamo Zagreb gem wanted by Ipswich and Hull

Brentford have joined the developing chase for Dinamo Zagreb prospect Noa Mikic, creating a three-club English battle ahead of January.

Ipswich Town and Hull City were already monitoring the youngster.

Ontheminute.com understands the Bees are now following Mikic’s progress as they map out possible winter-window additions. Their interest is currently exploratory, but it adds a new dimension to the competition surrounding the Dinamo talent.

Mikic’s situation could become one to watch during the autumn. Brentford have built a reputation for identifying emerging players, while Ipswich and Hull may offer different routes into English football.

Dinamo will be able to shape the next stage. A suitable fee, development plan and prospect of meaningful minutes are all likely to influence any January discussions.

No move is thought to be advanced at present. However, continued scouting could quickly produce firmer action. Three clubs are now watching, and Mikic’s performances before Christmas may determine whether a genuine transfer contest develops.