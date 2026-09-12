EXCLUSIVE: Seagulls join Southampton and Sunderland in tracking Polish defender

Brighton have added Wojciech Mońka to their defensive watchlist, increasing the competition around the Lech Poznan prospect before January.

Southampton and Sunderland had already begun tracking the Polish defender.

Ontheminute.com understands the Seagulls are monitoring his development as part of their longer-term recruitment work. The interest is not believed to have reached negotiations, but Brighton’s presence creates a three-club English race.

Mońka could appeal to Brighton because of their established willingness to recruit emerging talent and provide a clear development route. Southampton and Sunderland may offer different sporting projects, leaving the player with several possible paths if bids arrive.

Lech Poznan remain in control of the situation. The Polish side can use the coming months to define his role and decide what terms would justify a winter departure.

A January transfer is far from certain. However, strong performances before the window reopens may encourage one of the interested clubs to act early, particularly if further suitors join the chase.