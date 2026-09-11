Blackburn handed fitness boost before Millwall clash

Blackburn Rovers could receive a midfield boost against Millwall, with Moussa Baradji closing in on his first appearance of the season.

The Lancashire Telegraph reports that Tony Mowbray believes the 25-year-old “could make the bench” if he completes Friday’s training session without a problem. The Rovers boss does not expect him to start, but feels a late cameo is possible.

Baradji has been unavailable through injury since the campaign began. His potential return comes as Blackburn look to respond to their 2-1 home defeat against Sheffield United when Millwall visit Ewood Park on Saturday.

Mowbray said the midfielder could handle “20, 30 minutes” to help build his match fitness. He also praised the attributes that Baradji could add to the side, highlighting his “power and dynamic movement”.

The former Yverdon-Sport player made 33 appearances and scored twice last season. His permanent Blackburn deal runs until 2029, and his return would increase Mowbray’s options in a midfield reshaped over the summer.