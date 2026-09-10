Man Utd rebuffed as Aston Villa step up contract talks for key player

Aston Villa are moving to secure Ian Maatsen’s long-term future after the left-back became increasingly central to their plans at Villa Park.

Football Insider reports that talks over an improved contract are progressing, with Villa eager to reward the 24-year-old’s growing influence. Manchester United made a late summer enquiry, but were told Maatsen was not available.

The Netherlands international has started all five of Villa’s matches this season and has impressed despite the club’s difficult Premier League start. His role expanded after Lucas Digne’s move to Paris Saint-Germain opened a path to regular football.

Maatsen made 44 appearances in all competitions last term, although only 25 came from the start. Now Villa see him as a key part of Unai Emery’s project and want to remove any doubt over his future.

His present deal runs until 2030, giving Villa protection. A new agreement would strengthen their position further and discourage renewed approaches from Old Trafford or Europe’s other leading clubs.