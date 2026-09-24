Man Utd and Inter make enquiries for River Plate gem

Manchester United and Inter Milan are stepping up their watch on River Plate goalkeeper Santiago Beltran, with the Argentina international becoming one of South America’s most closely followed young shot-stoppers.

The 21-year-old has made a compelling case for a European move after taking over as River’s No 1.

ESPN Argentina reports that both clubs have recently “inquired about” Beltran and are “monitoring his progress”. The outlet adds that no deal is close, but believes a European transfer could arrive sooner rather than later.

Beltran has made 39 appearances this season and kept 15 clean sheets. His form also earned him a senior Argentina debut in June, adding to the belief that he could become an important option for Lionel Scaloni.

River are trying to extend his contract, which expires in December 2027, but discussions have reportedly stalled. His representatives are understood to favour a move to a major European league.

United’s interest is particularly notable after Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir left on loan. With Karl Darlow a short-term option, Beltran could offer a longer-term competitor for Senne Lammens.