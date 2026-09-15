Shock Man Utd exit? ‘Kid Messi’ asks to cancel registration

Manchester United teenager JJ Gabriel has asked to leave the club after submitting a formal request to cancel his registration, throwing the future of one of their most prized academy prospects into doubt.

The Telegraph reports that the 15-year-old wants to become a free agent immediately, despite having been with United since he was 11. The club can contest any cancellation under Premier League rules, and an agreement has not yet been reached.

Gabriel, who turns 16 next month, cannot sign a scholarship agreement until then and must wait until 17 for a professional deal. There is no suggestion he is preparing to join another club.

Known as ‘Kid Messi’, Gabriel recently scored a UEFA Youth League hat-trick against Sabah and won United’s Jimmy Murphy young player award last season.

United are understood to hope the situation can still be resolved, but the decision now rests on whether all parties can find common ground.