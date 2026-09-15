Manchester United weigh up €25m move for Leverkusen ace

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a January move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Eliesse Ben Seghir as Michael Carrick looks for another dynamic attacking option.

German outlet Bild reports that United are monitoring the Morocco international, with talks potentially possible at around €25m. Leverkusen paid €30m to sign him in September 2025 and would want to recover most of that investment.

Ben Seghir is tied to Leverkusen until 2030, but he has yet to establish himself as a regular Bundesliga starter. That lack of certainty could give potential suitors a route into negotiations.

The 21-year-old can offer direct running and creative quality from wide areas, making him a potential rotation option without demanding an enormous outlay. His 20 Morocco caps also demonstrate the experience he already carries.

United will continue to assess his availability before deciding whether to turn their interest into a formal winter approach.