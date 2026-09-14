Blackburn and Preston North End target set for January Sunderland exit

Alan Browne could be handed a route out of Sunderland before January, potentially reopening the door for Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End to pursue the experienced midfielder.

Journalist Alan Nixon reports via Patreon that discussions are under way over a payoff agreement for the 31-year-old’s Sunderland contract. If a settlement is reached, Browne would become a free agent but, having remained registered after the summer deadline, would be unable to join another club until January.

Both Blackburn and Preston tried to sign him in summer but could not meet his terms. A clean break would simplify a winter move.

Browne offers proven Championship experience and flexibility across midfield, the right flank and right-back. He spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough after helping Sunderland win promotion in 2025.

Preston might favour a return for their former captain, while Blackburn need more know-how in midfield. Both clubs could revisit the deal.