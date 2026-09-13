EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough join Coventry and Norwich in tracking Viktoria Plzen star

Middlesbrough have widened the English pursuit of Viktoria Plzen striker Christophe Kabongo and are monitoring the forward ahead of January.

Coventry City and Norwich City were already considering potential winter moves.

Ontheminute.com understands Boro are assessing Kabongo as a possible addition to their attacking department. The situation remains at the scouting stage, but three clubs are positioned to react if the Czech side indicate he could leave.

The increased attention gives Viktoria Plzen time and leverage. They can evaluate Kabongo’s role before January, then decide whether a mid-season sale would suit their plans.

For the player, each option would offer a different challenge. The strength of the sporting project, expectations over playing time and opportunities for development could all prove decisive when he considers his future.

January remains some distance away, but the contest is beginning to take shape. A strong run before winter could encourage one of the three suitors to move from monitoring to formal negotiations.