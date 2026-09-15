Tottenham plot new move for Nottingham star

Tottenham have not abandoned their ambition to sign Morgan Gibbs-White, with the Nottingham Forest midfielder still viewed as a leading target for a future transfer window.

TEAMtalk reports that Spurs could revisit a move in 2027, despite their fraught attempt to activate a contractual clause in 2025. Forest threatened legal action before the saga ended with Gibbs-White signing a new three-year deal.

That agreement has not cooled Tottenham’s admiration. Gibbs-White has begun the new campaign with a goal and two assists in four Premier League games under Oliver Glasner.

Forest will be reluctant to sell after losing Elliot Anderson in the summer and are expected to consider a fresh extension. By January, however, the England international will have only 18 months remaining on his deal.

Spurs believe his ability to create, carry the ball and operate across advanced midfield roles would improve their options. The next move may be distant, but interest remains firmly alive.