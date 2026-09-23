LaLiga clubs target winger as Aston Villa start stalls

Alejandro Garnacho’s Aston Villa loan has begun quietly, with LaLiga clubs now monitoring his situation after a limited role under Unai Emery.

The Argentina international joined from Chelsea expecting a fresh opportunity, but he is still waiting for his first start.

The Daily Mail reports that Garnacho has played only 31 minutes for Villa so far. Spanish clubs are keeping watch, although no change to the terms of his season-long agreement is currently being considered.

The deal contains a conditional obligation for Villa to make the transfer permanent. That clause is understood to be readily achievable, meaning a short-term lack of minutes has not altered the plan of any party involved.

Emery has yet to hand Garnacho a starting place as he assesses his attacking options. The winger will need to force his way into selection over the coming weeks if he is to settle quickly in the Midlands.

For now, interest from Spain remains a background issue rather than a route out.