Leeds plot talks over new contract after star player’s stunning revival

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s resurgence at Leeds United could soon be rewarded with a new contract, although the club are under no pressure to rush negotiations.

The England striker has rediscovered his sharpness at Elland Road and remains central to Daniel Farke’s attacking plans.

TEAMtalk reports that Leeds are relaxed over his situation and intend to open talks at the right time. Calvert-Lewin’s existing deal runs until 2028, leaving the club with a healthy timeframe to reach an agreement.

The 29-year-old joined Leeds on a free transfer in 2025 following an injury-hit spell at Everton. He has silenced doubts since, scoring 19 goals in 45 appearances and earning a recall to the England squad.

Leeds see more than a finisher. His physical presence, work rate and leadership have made him a key figure in the side. The striker is also settled in West Yorkshire and enjoying regular football.

Interest may grow if he keeps scoring, but Leeds are confident that they can secure his long-term future without drama.