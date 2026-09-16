Leeds United set for contract talks as striker’s future hangs in balance

Leeds United are ready to secure the long-term future of Lukas Nmecha, with the forward set for contract discussions before his current deal enters its final months.

Football Insider reports that the Whites plan to open talks soon, despite the 27-year-old facing intense competition for minutes. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has led the line during Leeds’ strong start, leaving Nmecha to make an impact from the bench.

Nmecha joined on a free transfer after leaving Wolfsburg and delivered seven goals plus three assists in 37 appearances last season. That return convinced Leeds he remains an important squad option.

Wrexham showed interest during the recent window, while Nmecha will be free to speak to overseas clubs from January if no agreement is reached. His next decision may hinge on a clearer route to regular starts.

Leeds have already exited the Carabao Cup, limiting rotation opportunities. Yet the club want to retain an experienced and flexible attacker as they prepare for the second half of the campaign.