West Brom and Southampton eye January move for Greek star

West Bromwich Albion and Southampton are among the English clubs tracking AEK Athens playmaker Dimitris Kaloskamis, with a January exit from Greece now increasingly likely.

TEAMtalk reports that the 21-year-old has asked to leave AEK, while discussions surrounding a winter move have already begun. West Brom and Southampton are both alert to the opportunity, but Levante have held formal talks.

Kaloskamis joined Athens from Atromitos for roughly €1.1m in 2025. He has delivered three goals and three assists in 22 appearances, despite limited action during the current campaign.

The 14-cap Greece Under-21 international can play across either wing or as a No 10, a versatility that appeals to Championship sides seeking value and attacking depth.

A fee close to £3m could reportedly be enough to persuade AEK to sell. However, the player’s preference and Spanish interest could prove decisive as January approaches for the clubs.