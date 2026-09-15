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Home England West Brom and Southampton eye January move for Greek star

West Brom and Southampton eye January move for Greek star

The Hawthorns, West Bromwich Albion
The Hawthorns, West Bromwich Albion. Photo by Shutterstock.

West Bromwich Albion and Southampton are among the English clubs tracking AEK Athens playmaker Dimitris Kaloskamis, with a January exit from Greece now increasingly likely.

TEAMtalk reports that the 21-year-old has asked to leave AEK, while discussions surrounding a winter move have already begun. West Brom and Southampton are both alert to the opportunity, but Levante have held formal talks.

Kaloskamis joined Athens from Atromitos for roughly €1.1m in 2025. He has delivered three goals and three assists in 22 appearances, despite limited action during the current campaign.

The 14-cap Greece Under-21 international can play across either wing or as a No 10, a versatility that appeals to Championship sides seeking value and attacking depth.

A fee close to £3m could reportedly be enough to persuade AEK to sell. However, the player’s preference and Spanish interest could prove decisive as January approaches for the clubs.

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