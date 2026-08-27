EXCLUSIVE: Bayer Leverkusen join Premier League trio in race for Ecuadorian breakout star

Bayer Leverkusen are monitoring Independiente del Valle attacker Emerson Pata as interest in the 22-year-old continues to spread across Europe.

The Bundesliga club are assessing his development before deciding whether to make a summer approach.

Ontheminute.com understands Pata is also on the radar of Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Sunderland. None of the English trio has advanced beyond the scouting stage, meaning the race for his signature remains open heading towards the deadline.

The Ecuadorian has strengthened his reputation during a productive LigaPro campaign. Eight goals and one assist underline his threat, but his ability to carry the ball at speed and attack defenders may be equally attractive to potential suitors.

Leverkusen’s emergence offers Pata a different possible route. A move to Germany could provide a platform for further development, while English clubs may view him as an option capable of adding energy across the frontline.

Independiente del Valle remain in control, although growing competition could force suitors to act quickly.