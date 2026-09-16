Spurs join Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Brentford in race for Brazilian defender

Tottenham have entered the race for Athletico Paranaense defender Arthur Dias, with the teenager’s first Brazil call-up sharpening Premier League interest in the centre-back.

TEAMtalk reports that Spurs have watched the 19-year-old alongside Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Brentford. The north London club are tracking his development rather than pursuing an immediate deal.

Dias has become a trusted senior figure at Athletico since breaking through in 2025, approaching 50 first-team appearances. A left-footed option, he can bring balance to a back line and has now earned recognition from Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Athletico may offer fresh terms, with his existing contract running to 2028. That gives the Brazilian club a strong hand should concrete approaches arrive.

European sides from Spain, Italy, Germany and Portugal are also following the defender, but Tottenham’s presence adds another heavyweight to a race that is gathering pace ahead of the winter window.