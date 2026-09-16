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Home Brazil Spurs join Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Brentford in race for Brazilian defender

Spurs join Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Brentford in race for Brazilian defender

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi
Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi. Photo by Shutterstock.

Tottenham have entered the race for Athletico Paranaense defender Arthur Dias, with the teenager’s first Brazil call-up sharpening Premier League interest in the centre-back.

TEAMtalk reports that Spurs have watched the 19-year-old alongside Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Brentford. The north London club are tracking his development rather than pursuing an immediate deal.

Dias has become a trusted senior figure at Athletico since breaking through in 2025, approaching 50 first-team appearances. A left-footed option, he can bring balance to a back line and has now earned recognition from Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Athletico may offer fresh terms, with his existing contract running to 2028. That gives the Brazilian club a strong hand should concrete approaches arrive.

European sides from Spain, Italy, Germany and Portugal are also following the defender, but Tottenham’s presence adds another heavyweight to a race that is gathering pace ahead of the winter window.

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