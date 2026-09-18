Premier League clubs flock to Sunderland to scout Dutch star

The Stadium of Light became a key scouting stop this week as Kees Smit’s AZ Alkmaar side visited Sunderland, with seven Premier League clubs watching the Dutch midfielder at close quarters.

TEAMtalk reports that Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Brighton sent representatives to the match. Smit was the principal focus of their respective visits.

The 20-year-old started AZ’s 1-0 defeat and impressed despite Enzo Le Fee’s late penalty deciding the contest. His poise in possession and ability to influence games have made him one of Europe’s most discussed emerging midfielders.

Smit’s rise has been rapid since his first-team breakthrough in 2024, and AZ’s strong Eredivisie start has only increased the attention. The club are not under pressure to sell, but a €60m valuation highlights the scale of the challenge facing potential bidders.

For now, though, the seven-club turnout shows the race is accelerating before January.