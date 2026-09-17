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Leicester City in talks to sign former Preston North End star

Leicester City club badge
Leicester City club badge. Photo by Shutterstock.

Leicester City are close to boosting their goalkeeping depth without paying a transfer fee, having opened talks with former Preston North End keeper Dai Cornell.

The 35-year-old is available after leaving Deepdale and could offer immediate cover and experience within the Foxes’ squad.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reports on X that discussions are taking place over a free transfer. Cornell has not yet agreed terms, but Leicester are exploring whether a deal can be finalised quickly.

The Welshman signed a two-year extension with Preston in January 2024 and made eight appearances during the 2025-26 season. He has also worked at a number of EFL clubs, including Ipswich Town, Northampton Town and Peterborough United.

A move would give Leicester a proven EFL option, while allowing Cornell to resume his career immediately. With no fee required, the negotiations represent a low-risk chance for the club to add depth before the next run of fixtures.

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