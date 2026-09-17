Leicester City in talks to sign former Preston North End star

Leicester City are close to boosting their goalkeeping depth without paying a transfer fee, having opened talks with former Preston North End keeper Dai Cornell.

The 35-year-old is available after leaving Deepdale and could offer immediate cover and experience within the Foxes’ squad.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reports on X that discussions are taking place over a free transfer. Cornell has not yet agreed terms, but Leicester are exploring whether a deal can be finalised quickly.

The Welshman signed a two-year extension with Preston in January 2024 and made eight appearances during the 2025-26 season. He has also worked at a number of EFL clubs, including Ipswich Town, Northampton Town and Peterborough United.

A move would give Leicester a proven EFL option, while allowing Cornell to resume his career immediately. With no fee required, the negotiations represent a low-risk chance for the club to add depth before the next run of fixtures.