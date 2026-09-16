Middlesbrough land world-record £21m sell-on fee from Aston Villa and Chelsea deal

Middlesbrough have landed an extraordinary £21m boost from Morgan Rogers’ Chelsea transfer, turning a seven-month spell on Teesside into one of the most lucrative pieces of business in the club’s history.

Sky Sports reports the payment is a world-record sell-on fee, triggered when Chelsea signed Rogers from Aston Villa for £117m in the summer. Boro had inserted a 20 per cent clause when Villa paid £8m in January 2024.

That £21m sum eclipses the guaranteed £18.5m Everton are paying for Hayden Hackney this window, although that separate deal could reach £25m with add-ons.

Rogers arrived from Manchester City for around £1.1m in 2023 before producing 16 goal contributions for Boro. His form quickly persuaded Villa to act, and his rise has now delivered another remarkable reward for his former club.

It is a timely financial windfall for Middlesbrough and a striking reminder of the value of a well-negotiated sell-on clause.