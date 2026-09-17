EXCLUSIVE: Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United keeping tabs on Croatian teen sensation

Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United have identified NK Osijek teenager Izak Jezic as a potential long-term addition, following his remarkable rise through the Croatian club’s ranks.

The 16-year-old has gone from academy football to the senior picture at breakneck speed, immediately putting himself on the radar of leading English scouts.

Ontheminute.com understands both clubs are keeping tabs on Jezic as they continue to monitor emerging talent across Europe. Neither has lodged a bid, but his introduction to senior football has ensured further checks.

Jezic began the season in Osijek’s cadet team, moved up to juniors and then made his senior breakthrough after only one match at that level. At 16 years, five months and 13 days, he is the HNL’s youngest player so far this term.

Forest and Newcastle can afford to observe his progress, while Osijek will be determined to protect a player who has burst into view. His development will be watched closely before January arrives.