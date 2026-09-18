EXCLUSIVE: Southampton and Bristol City track Norwegian midfield star

Southampton and Bristol City are keeping tabs on Viking midfielder Kristoffer Askildsen, with the Norwegian’s form creating fresh interest from English clubs.

Ontheminute.com understands the Saints and the Robins are monitoring the 25-year-old as they identify potential future additions. Neither club has made a formal move, but both are assessing whether his profile could suit a later transfer window.

Askildsen has impressed for Viking in the Eliteserien this season. The central midfielder’s blend of height, technical quality and experience abroad makes him an eye-catching option.

His previous spells at Sampdoria, Lecce and Midtjylland mean he is no stranger to adapting to new football cultures. For now, Viking will expect their key midfielder to keep driving their season forward.

Yet sustained interest from two ambitious English sides ensures Askildsen’s situation will be worth watching as January approaches.

A strong final stretch of the Eliteserien campaign could convince either side to act.