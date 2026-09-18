Arsenal, Brighton and Aston Villa eye £20m Austrian midfielder

Three Premier League clubs have turned their attention to Austria, where Sturm Graz midfielder Luca Weinhandl is continuing an impressive senior breakthrough.

The 17-year-old has combined physical stature with mature performances in domestic and European football.

TEAMtalk reports Arsenal, Brighton and Aston Villa have all been monitoring the 6ft 3in box-to-box player ahead of January. Scouts have watched him in recent matches against Rapid Wien and LASK.

Weinhandl has already attracted interest from across Germany, Italy and France, yet chose to stay at Sturm during the summer. That decision has kept his development on track while his profile has continued to rise.

Arsenal see him as a long-term midfield option, while Brighton and Villa are equally alert to the opportunity. Initial contact is reportedly at an early stage, but a £20m package could test Sturm’s resolve.

With the winter window approaching, the competition to secure him may only intensify.