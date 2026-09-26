EXCLUSIVE: Hull City eye Feyenoord sensation as Chelsea and Man Utd watch

Hull City are following Jerayno Schaken’s development at Feyenoord, with the teenager emerging as an intriguing name amid interest from two of England’s biggest clubs.

Ontheminute.com understands that Hull are keeping tabs on the youngster. Chelsea and Manchester United have previously been linked with an interest, placing the Tigers alongside heavyweight competition.

For Hull, any future pursuit would raise an interesting question: could they offer a more attractive route towards regular first-team football? That could become a consideration if monitoring eventually develops into something more concrete.

Schaken’s reputation received an immediate lift when he scored on his Eredivisie debut. At 17 years and 79 days, he became the youngest player to achieve that feat.

Attention now turns to how he builds on that historic introduction. Sustained progress at Feyenoord would give his admirers more to assess.

Hull’s interest remains at the monitoring stage, with no formal offer reported.