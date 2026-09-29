AC Milan, Aston Villa and Spurs circle €25m Bayern Munich star

AC Milan, Aston Villa and Tottenham are weighing January moves for Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae, with the South Korea international facing an uncertain future.

Corriere dello Sport reports that Bayern are prepared to discuss a sale if an offer of around €25m arrives. The main obstacle may be Kim’s salary, with the former Napoli star said to earn approximately €7m per season in Munich.

Kim has slipped down Vincent Kompany’s defensive pecking order and will hold talks with Bayern over his situation. His contract runs until 2028, leaving the Bundesliga champions under no immediate pressure to sell.

Milan see an experienced, quick defender suited to Ruben Amorim’s back three, but the Premier League pair could pose a financial threat. Villa are assessing defensive targets after Ezri Konsa’s summer departure, while Tottenham are also planning reinforcements.

Bayern would need to find cover before letting Kim go. That could turn the January battle into one of the window’s most intriguing.