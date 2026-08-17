EXCLUSIVE: Celtic launch move for Manchester United talent as English trio circle

Celtic have entered the race for Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore, offering the academy graduate a possible permanent route into Scottish football.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Glasgow club are monitoring the 21-year-old alongside Southampton, Sheffield United and Swansea City. Interest remains exploratory, with United yet to decide his future.

Celtic would present a different proposition from Gore’s English suitors. Title pressure, European fixtures and the demand to dominate possession could accelerate his development while testing him in a major first-team environment.

The midfielder has already gained senior and EFL experience. His composure in crowded areas and ability to move the ball through central areas could suit Celtic’s approach.

For Gore, a permanent home may now offer more value than another short-term loan. Manchester United must decide whether to retain him or negotiate a sale containing future safeguards.

Celtic’s arrival broadens the race, giving the player a choice between continuing in England or embracing a new challenge in Scotland.