Juventus eye £40m striker as the Bianconeri step up scouting of Sunderland star

Juventus have intensified their hunt for a future No 9, with Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey emerging as a target on their long-term shortlist.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports a Juventus representative watched the Netherlands forward against Germany, where Brobbey came off after around half an hour with a thigh issue. The report says Luciano Spalletti has given the “green light” for further checks.

Brobbey has scored three league goals for Sunderland, including a hat-trick against Manchester City. That return has put the 24-year-old on the radar of clubs across Europe.

Juventus see the profile as an interesting one because they want to add another central striker in the coming windows. Nick Woltemade was a summer solution, but the search for extra attacking power has continued.

Sunderland hold a strong position. Brobbey is under contract until 2029, while a valuation of around €40m reflects his growing status. Juventus may have begun their assessment, but any move would require serious negotiations.