EXCLUSIVE: Coventry join Birmingham and Wrexham in keeping tabs on Norwegian forward

Coventry City have entered the race for Djurgården forward Kristian Strømland Lien, raising the stakes ahead of the January window.

Birmingham City and Wrexham are already monitoring the Norwegian attacker.

Ontheminute.com understands the Sky Blues are following Lien as part of their search for emerging attacking talent. Their Premier League status could give them an advantage if the pursuit develops into formal negotiations.

That prospect changes the shape of the battle. Birmingham and Wrexham may be able to offer a quicker route to regular starts, while Coventry can present top-flight football and a development plan.

Djurgården remain under no pressure to decide Lien’s future. His form over the next few months will influence both his valuation and the strength of any January interest.

All three clubs are still in the assessment phase, leaving room for more suitors to join. However, Coventry’s involvement may encourage their rivals to act earlier, turning a scouting story into a genuine winter transfer contest.