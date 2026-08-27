Arsenal and Aston Villa circle Leicester wonderkid as Foxes face bargain sale

Arsenal and Aston Villa have joined the race for Leicester City winger Lorenz Hutchinson as the Foxes consider late offers.

Financial pressure following relegation to League One could force them to sell one of their brightest prospects.

Football Insider reports that both Premier League clubs have registered interest in the 18-year-old. Lazio have also made an enquiry, adding an overseas option before the transfer deadline.

Hutchinson has yet to make his senior Leicester debut but delivered outstanding academy numbers last season. He scored 15 goals and supplied five assists in only 15 Under-18 Premier League appearances.

That form earned him opportunities at Premier League 2 level, where his attacking output continued to attract attention. His contract expires next summer, weakening Leicester’s position during negotiations.

Arsenal and Villa may view Hutchinson as a long-term investment rather than an immediate first-team starter. Leicester must now choose between securing a fee this summer or risking losing the teenager for limited compensation next year.