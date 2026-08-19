Blackburn and Portsmouth handed boost in race for Premier League talent as QPR drop interest

QPR have ruled out a move for Liverpool defender Luke Chambers, potentially clearing the way for Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth.

The Hoops had monitored the versatile 22-year-old but are now satisfied with their options on the left.

Head coach Julien Stephan confirmed the decision in comments carried by West London Sport.

Stephan told West London Sport: “No – we took Dennis (Cirkin) last week, so I’m very happy with (Boy) Kemper, Cirkin and Kealey Adamson, who came play on the left side. Tariq Lamptey can play on the left side as well, so I think we have enough options in this position.”

Chambers spent the second half of last season on loan at Charlton Athletic. He made 18 appearances and helped Nathan Jones’ side preserve their Championship status.

Liverpool could still sanction another temporary exit before the deadline. Blackburn and Portsmouth have both been linked, leaving the Championship pair well placed if they decide to strengthen at left-back.