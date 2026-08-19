EXCLUSIVE: Hull City join Fulham and Southampton in considering move for Swedish star

Hull City have joined the pursuit of Hammarby defender Hampus Skoglund as they assess an addition for the right side of their defence.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Tigers are considering a move for the Swedish right-back. Interest is at an early stage, and Hull have yet to submit a formal proposal to the Stockholm club.

Fulham and Southampton were already keeping tabs on Skoglund, creating three contrasting routes into English football. Hull’s arrival changes the dynamic by adding another club able to offer a demanding senior role.

Skoglund has developed through regular first-team football in Sweden and would arrive with experience beyond academy level. His natural position could also provide Hull with competition and greater flexibility down the flank.

Hammarby’s response may ultimately depend on timing and price. With the deadline approaching, Hull must decide quickly if the defender is a genuine priority or simply one option on their shortlist.