EXCLUSIVE: Aston Villa join race for Leverkusen defender

Aston Villa are keeping an eye on Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Andrea Natali as interest continues to build around the 18-year-old.

Ontheminute.com understands that Villa have joined Nottingham Forest, Brighton, Napoli and Cagliari in monitoring the highly-rated defender.

Natali could leave Leverkusen this summer, with several clubs now weighing up whether to make a move.

Villa have been active in the market for young players with long-term upside, and Natali fits that recruitment profile.

The Italian teenager is regarded as one of Leverkusen’s more interesting defensive prospects, but a move away could offer him a clearer path towards senior football.

Forest and Brighton are also watching from the Premier League, while Napoli and Cagliari remain interested in taking him back to Italy.

No formal decision has been made on Natali’s future, but the growing competition suggests his situation could develop quickly.