EXCLUSIVE: Bayer Leverkusen join English clubs in race for £10m Norwegian youngster

Bayer Leverkusen are showing interest in Tromsø midfielder Jens Hjertø-Dahl as the battle for the Norway Under-21 international continues to grow.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Bundesliga side have joined Southampton, Birmingham City and Coventry City in keeping tabs on the 20-year-old.

Leverkusen have built a strong reputation for identifying young talent early, and Hjertø-Dahl’s performances in the Eliteserien have now placed him on their radar.

There has also been reports that Scottish giants Rangers have had a bid for the midfielder rejected in recent days.

The Tromsø midfielder has been one of the standout young players in Norway this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 12 league appearances.

His form has also attracted attention from Benfica, Sporting CP and other Bundesliga clubs.

Hjertø-Dahl was linked with Rangers and Besiktas during the January window, but neither move materialised. Interest has continued to build since then.

Tromsø remain in a strong negotiating position, with the player under contract until the end of 2029, and he is valued at around €10million.