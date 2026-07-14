Derby join Championship scrap for Brighton youngster

Derby County have joined the growing race to sign Brighton winger Tommy Watson on loan as John Eustace looks to strengthen out wide.

Football Insider reports that the Rams are now among several EFL clubs chasing the 20-year-old, with Championship rivals Preston North End and West Brom also interested, as well as League One side Leicester City.

Brighton are prepared to let Watson leave temporarily, with another Championship spell viewed as the best next step for his development.

Watson struggled for regular minutes during a loan at Millwall last season, starting just two league games. However, his earlier form at Sunderland and flashes of quality at Brighton have kept his reputation strong.

The winger is under contract at the Amex until 2029, and Brighton still believe he has long-term potential.

Derby are keen to add pace and depth in wide areas after recent departures, but they face a serious battle to win the loan race.