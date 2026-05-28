Leicester City and Millwall launch move for Charlton striker

Leicester City and Millwall have reportedly made approaches to sign Lyndon Dykes as his Charlton Athletic contract nears its end.

Reporter Ben Jacobs stated on X that both clubs have moved for the 30-year-old Scotland international, who could become available on a free transfer this summer. Charlton have offered Dykes a new deal, but rival clubs are now testing whether he is ready for a fresh challenge.

Leicester are preparing for a major rebuild after suffering a shock relegation to League One. The Foxes need proven characters for their promotion fight, and Dykes would bring experience, strength and a reliable focal point in attack.

Millwall are also in the market for extra firepower after missing out on promotion.

Dykes joined Charlton from Birmingham and produced three goals and three assists in 20 games, helping Nathan Jones’ side stay up.