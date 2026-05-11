Derby County, Leicester and Middlesbrough target Sheffield Wednesday defender

Max Lowe is attracting strong interest ahead of the summer transfer window, with Derby County, Leicester City and Middlesbrough all keeping tabs on the Sheffield Wednesday defender.

The 29-year-old is approaching the end of his current deal, and that is making him an appealing option for clubs looking to add proven Championship experience without paying a transfer fee.

According to The Star, the trio are all monitoring Lowe’s situation as uncertainty continues around his future at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday are still understood to want the defender to stay, but the growing interest from higher-level clubs could make any decision more complicated in the weeks ahead.

Lowe’s versatility, experience and familiarity with the Championship have made him a valuable target.

He remains open to staying with Wednesday, but the opportunity to remain in the second tier may prove difficult to ignore.

That leaves his future shaping into one to watch closely this summer.