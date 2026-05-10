Exclusive: Nottingham Forest tracking Danish centre-back

Nottingham Forest are keeping a close eye on Thomas Kristensen ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Udinese centre-back emerging as a player of growing interest across Europe.

The 24-year-old has continued to enhance his reputation in Serie A, and his progress is now placing him firmly on the radar of clubs looking for strength and reliability in defence.

According to Ontheminute.com, Forest are among the sides monitoring Kristensen as they assess defensive options for next season.

The Dane is valued for his physical presence, composure and ability to handle demanding one-v-one situations, making him an attractive profile for Premier League clubs searching for a modern centre-back.

Udinese remain aware of the attention building around him and are keen to protect their position.

That could make any move difficult. Even so, Forest’s interest is another sign that Kristensen’s name is becoming one to watch closely this summer.