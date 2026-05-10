Man Utd scouting Austrian centre-back

Manchester United are continuing to assess defensive targets ahead of the summer window, and Austrian centre-back David Affengruber is now firmly on their radar.

The Elche defender has enhanced his reputation with a strong campaign in Spain, and his progress is beginning to attract serious attention from clubs looking for value and quality at the back.

According to Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, United are among the clubs who have scouted Affengruber after his impressive season.

The 25-year-old is understood to be planning a summer move, with interest also building from elsewhere in Europe as his profile continues to rise.

Affengruber has developed into a dependable defender with physical presence, composure and growing top-level experience.

Manchester United are expected to weigh up several options in central defence, and his name is now one to watch closely. If the interest grows further, this could become an intriguing market opportunity.