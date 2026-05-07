Arsenal ponder shock move for Manchester United star

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Marcus Rashford ahead of the summer window, with uncertainty continuing to surround the forward’s long-term future.

The England international has spent the season away from Old Trafford, but there is still no full clarity over where he will be playing next term as rival clubs begin to assess the situation.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are monitoring Rashford while doubts remain over whether Barcelona will make his current move permanent.

Bayern Munich are also said to be attentive, adding another layer of intrigue to a story that could yet develop quickly once the transfer market opens.

Rashford has shown flashes of quality during his spell in Spain and remains a player with clear pedigree at the highest level.

Barcelona still have a decision to make, but Arsenal’s interest suggests Premier League options could become part of the conversation if the door opens this summer.