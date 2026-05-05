Wilcox keen for Man Utd to sign Newcastle star

Manchester United are showing strong interest in Lewis Hall, with the versatile Newcastle United youngster emerging as a serious target ahead of the summer window.

Hall has impressed with his maturity, energy and technical quality, and his ability to operate both at left-back and in midfield only increases his appeal as United continue shaping plans for next season.

According to Spanish outlet AS, United director of football Jason Wilcox is personally keen on bringing Hall to Old Trafford.

That report places the 21-year-old firmly on United’s radar as the club looks for players who can improve several areas of the squad at once.

Hall has developed into one of Newcastle’s standout performers and is now regarded as a key figure for the future.

That means any move would be difficult to pull off. Even so, Wilcox’s admiration adds fresh intrigue to a transfer story that may continue to gather pace.