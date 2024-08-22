Man Utd defender set for Cardiff medical

Manchester United Will Fish is set to undergo a medical at Cardiff City today ahead of his move to the Championship club.

WalesOnline reports that Fish will travel to Cardiff and have his medical ahead of sealing a permanent move to the club.

The report claims that the deal is expected to be announced within the next 24 hours.

Manchester United have accepted a package worth up to £2million for the talented youngster. Reports suggest that the deal also includes a significant sell-on clause.

Will Fish could be available for the clash with south Wales rivals Swansea City on Sunday.