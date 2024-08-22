Man Utd defender set for Cardiff medical

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag pointing at defender Leny Yoro
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag pointing at defender Leny Yoro. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United Will Fish is set to undergo a medical at Cardiff City today ahead of his move to the Championship club.

WalesOnline reports that Fish will travel to Cardiff and have his medical ahead of sealing a permanent move to the club.

The report claims that the deal is expected to be announced within the next 24 hours.

Manchester United have accepted a package worth up to £2million for the talented youngster. Reports suggest that the deal also includes a significant sell-on clause.

Will Fish could be available for the clash with south Wales rivals Swansea City on Sunday.

