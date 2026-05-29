Exclusive: Sunderland join Premier League chase For Bayern Munich starlet

Sunderland are keeping close tabs on Bayern Munich youngster Arijon Ibrahimovic as the race for the talented attacking midfielder continues to grow, Ontheminute.com understands.

The 20-year-old has already attracted attention from several Premier League clubs after an impressive loan spell at Heidenheim.

Aston Villa, Brighton, Brentford, Fulham and Crystal Palace have all been monitoring his progress, but Sunderland are now also believed to be watching developments closely.

Ibrahimovic caught the eye in Germany despite Heidenheim’s relegation from the Bundesliga. His ability to play centrally, drift wide and operate between the lines has made him an appealing profile for clubs seeking flexible attacking depth.

Sunderland’s recruitment team have placed a strong focus on young players with high resale potential, and Ibrahimovic fits that model.

Bayern still rate the player highly and have not made a final decision on his future. Another loan move remains possible, with a pre-season assessment expected to shape their stance.