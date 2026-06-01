Wrexham plot ambitious move for Sunderland star

Wrexham are weighing up an ambitious summer move for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson as they look to strengthen between the posts.

Sky Sports News reports that the Welsh club are monitoring the 26-year-old, who is expected to be available for transfer this summer.

Millwall and Wolves are also believed to be keen, setting up a potential Championship battle for his signature.

Patterson impressed during his loan spell at Millwall, where his performances caught the eye of several clubs. Wrexham are understood to admire his Championship experience and believe he could be a strong long-term option.

Sunderland are thought to value Patterson at around £8million to £10million, although Wrexham hope that figure can be negotiated.

The keeper still has two years left on his contract, but he is currently third choice at Sunderland. That situation could open the door for a summer exit.