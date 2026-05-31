Man Utd and Aston Villa ponder swoop for Borussia Dortmund defender

Manchester United and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund defender Waldemar Anton this summer.

German outlet Bild reports that both Premier League clubs are monitoring the 29-year-old, with United and Villa looking to strengthen their defensive options ahead of demanding campaigns.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick. Photo by Shutterstock.

Anton has built a strong reputation in Germany for his consistency, leadership and ability to organise a back line.

United are expected to reshape their defence as they prepare for Champions League football. The Old Trafford club need greater reliability at the back if they are to compete for major honours next season.

Villa are also in the mix after securing Champions League qualification of their own. Unai Emery wants a squad capable of handling both domestic and European pressure.

Dortmund still value Anton highly and are expected to view him as an important figure. That could make any summer deal difficult.