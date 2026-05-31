Exclusive: Forest join Coventry in keeping tabs on Union Berlin star

Nottingham Forest are also keeping tabs on Andrej Ilic, adding another Premier League club to the growing list of sides monitoring the Union Berlin striker ahead of the summer window.

Coventry City have already been linked with the Serbian forward, and Forest’s emergence in the picture adds fresh intrigue to a transfer story that is beginning to gather momentum.

There has already been reported English interest in Ilic, and Ontheminute.com understands that Forest are now believed to be among the clubs watching his situation closely.

The 26-year-old has built a reputation for his aerial strength, physical presence and ability to bring others into play, making him an appealing option for teams looking for a different kind of centre-forward.

With his contract situation also part of the picture, Ilic is becoming an increasingly interesting name in the market. Forest are now firmly among the clubs to watch.