Barcelona risk Rashford blow as five-club transfer race opens

Marcus Rashford could be at the centre of a major summer transfer battle, with five clubs reportedly considering a move for the Manchester United forward.

The i Paper reports that Barcelona, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich are all interested in the England international.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford. Photo by Shutterstock.

Barcelona have an option to buy Rashford, but their reluctance to pay the full £26million fee could now damage their chances.

The Spanish giants have already spent £69.3million on Anthony Gordon, leaving doubts over whether they will push ahead with another attacking deal.

Newcastle, Villa and Spurs are all monitoring the situation in case Barcelona walk away. Bayern are also looking for extra wide competition for Michael Olise and Luis Diaz.

Rashford has been preparing for England’s World Cup opener against Croatia at Inter Miami’s training base in Florida.