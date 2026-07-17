EXCLUSIVE: Blackpool join loan chase as Newcastle starlet attracts more interest

Blackpool have joined Stockport County and Wigan Athletic in the race to sign Newcastle United youngster Leo Shahar on loan, as interest in the highly rated defender continues to grow.

Ontheminute.com understands the Sky Bet League One trio are all monitoring Shahar’s situation ahead of the new season, with Newcastle expected to make a decision once Eddie Howe has assessed his squad during pre-season.

The 19-year-old full-back is viewed as one of the more promising prospects in the Magpies’ academy system, but regular senior football could now be seen as the next key step in his development.

Blackpool are looking to build a squad capable of pushing up the League One table, while Stockport and Wigan have also shown they can offer young Premier League talent a competitive platform.

Newcastle will want assurances over game time before approving any move, but Shahar’s loan market is clearly starting to heat up.