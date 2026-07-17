Sheffield Wednesday closing in on former Millwall star but Watford lurk

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on a move for former Millwall midfielder Billy Mitchell as their busy summer rebuild continues at speed.

The Star reports that the Owls are making progress in talks over a free transfer for the 25-year-old, who left Millwall after his contract expired.

Watford are also understood to have shown interest, while clubs in the Scottish Premiership are keeping tabs on the situation.

Mitchell brings major Championship experience, having made 184 appearances at that level and featured 29 times for Millwall last season as they reached the play-offs.

A rolled ankle limited him late in the campaign, but his reputation as a reliable holding midfielder remains strong.

Wednesday have already added several new faces as they reshape the squad, but midfield depth is still a priority.

A deal is not yet complete, although the Hillsborough club are believed to be hopeful of pushing the move forward.