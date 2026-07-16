EXCLUSIVE: Millwall join growing race for Aston Villa midfielder

Millwall are keeping an eye on Aston Villa youngster George Hemmings as interest continues to build ahead of a possible loan move.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Lions have joined Cardiff City, Derby County and Sheffield United in monitoring the 19-year-old midfielder.

Villa are weighing up the best next step for Hemmings, with a temporary switch expected to be considered if regular senior football becomes the priority.

Hemmings is regarded as one of Villa’s interesting academy prospects and has continued to develop well at youth level.

Any loan decision is likely to be based on playing time, tactical fit and the chance to handle senior football in a competitive environment.

Millwall could offer a strong Championship test if they decide to firm up their interest.

Cardiff, Derby and Sheffield United are also watching closely.

For more academy loan moves and summer transfer developments, follow our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 coverage.