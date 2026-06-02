Coventry and Hull eye move for Southampton star

Coventry City and Hull City are reportedly weighing up summer moves for Southampton centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

talkSPORT claims the 24-year-old is considering his future at St Mary’s, with Coventry and Hull among the clubs who could make an approach.

Southampton’s failure to return to the Premier League has left several key players facing major decisions before the new season.

Harwood-Bellis has already proved himself as one of the Championship’s strongest defenders and is now expected to attract fresh interest. West Ham were keen in January and are still believed to admire him, despite their own relegation.

Southampton remain financially strong and will not want to lose a major asset, but keeping him may prove difficult.

Coventry and Hull could offer Premier League football after promotion, making them attractive options if the defender decides the time is right to move on.