Exclusive: Man Utd join Aston Villa, Spurs and Bundesliga giants in chace for Anderlecht midfielder

Nathan De Cat is attracting even more attention ahead of the summer window, with Manchester United now also keeping tabs on the Anderlecht midfielder.

The 17-year-old is already being watched by Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, and the growing list of admirers underlines just how highly he is rated across Europe.

Ontheminute.com understands that De Cat’s progress in Belgium has put several major clubs on alert as they search for elite young midfield talent. United’s emergence in the picture adds further intrigue to a race that is already beginning to take shape well before the window officially opens.

Aston Villa’s interest had already shown that the Premier League battle was widening, while Tottenham remain firmly in the frame.

Leipzig and Leverkusen are also tracking developments closely from Germany. With De Cat continuing to impress at Anderlecht, interest is no longer coming from just one corner of the market, it is building from all sides.